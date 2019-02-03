3 times Buhari’s fight against corruption has failed under this campaign period – Omokri

Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has once again criticised President Muhammad Buhari’s fight against corruption.

Omokri, a self-styled ‘ruffler’ of the president’s feathers in some tweets on Friday, lambasted the president for abandoning his pretence of fighting corruption for his desperation for second term.

Also taking a swipe at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, he quoted Mamman Vatsa’s last words ‘as to the Nigerian Army, the minute you start insulting yourself, you will never lack those willing to help you insult yourself’.

He noted that by “endorsing Ganduje, Buhari has insulted EFCC and EFCC even clapped for him. Stressing further that even “if Ganduje has immunity, does the Constitution compel Buhari to associate with him?”, by endorsing Ganduje, Omokri said Buhari had shared in Ganduje’s crimes as an accessory after the fact.

How can a President associate with known crooks and still brandish an anticorruption image?, he tweeted.

According to Omokri, here are three times Buhari has undermined his fight against corruption during this campaign period.

Abdullahi Adamu

PMB’s hypocrisy even got to suffocating levels when Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who was enmeshed in an EFCC multi billion Naira fraud and whose son, is under trial for a multi million Naira fraud, joined @MBuhari on stage in Minna and praised his anti corruption war #RenosNuggets — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 1, 2019

Uzor Kalu

PMB’s desperation for 2nd term has caused him to abandon even his pretence of fighting corruption. He canonised Orji Kalu, the alleged eja nla thief, as a saint. Orji was declared wanted by @officialEFCC only to turn up at @MBuhari’s right hand during his Abia rally #RenosDarts — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 1, 2019

Ganduje, Emmanuel Udom

