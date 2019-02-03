Politics, Trending

3 times Buhari’s fight against corruption has failed under this campaign period – Omokri

Former presidential aide  Reno Omokri has once again criticised President Muhammad Buhari’s fight against corruption.

Omokri, a self-styled ‘ruffler’ of the president’s feathers in some tweets on Friday, lambasted the president for abandoning his pretence of fighting corruption for his desperation for second term.

Also taking a swipe at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, he  quoted Mamman Vatsa’s last words ‘as to the Nigerian Army, the minute you start insulting yourself, you will never lack those willing to help you insult yourself’.

He noted that by “endorsing Ganduje, Buhari has insulted EFCC and EFCC even clapped for him. Stressing further that even “if Ganduje has immunity, does the Constitution compel Buhari to associate with him?”,  by endorsing Ganduje, Omokri said Buhari had shared in Ganduje’s crimes as an accessory after the fact.

How can a President associate with known crooks and still brandish an anticorruption image?, he tweeted.

According to Omokri, here are three times Buhari has undermined his fight against corruption during this campaign period.
Abdullahi Adamu

Uzor Kalu

Ganduje, Emmanuel Udom

PMB’s desperation for 2nd term has caused him to abandon even his pretence of fighting corruption. He canonised Orji Kalu, the alleged eja nla thief, as a saint. Orji was declared wanted by @officialEFCC only to turn up at @MBuhari’s right hand during his Abia rally #RenosDarts

You may also like

‘Am Not As Rich As People Think’ – Actress Iyabo Ojo Says As She Show Interior Of Her Living Room In A New Picture (Pictures)

Just In: PDP’s Campaign DG Sighted At Buhari’s Gombe Presidential Rally(Picture)

Here Is What Nigerians Are Saying After Ethiopians Dominated The Lagos City Marathon Race Today

On attendance of two governors from Niger republic at Buhari’s Kano rally, Presidency says no law broken, pdp only jealous

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2nd February

Breaking!!! Seun Kuti Scheduled To Perform At 2019 Grammy Awards

‘The Fire That Was Meant To Destroy Me, Made Me’ – Toke Makinwa Says As She Step Out Looking Gorgeous In A Rare Pictue (Picture)

Just In: Pdp’s campaign DG dumps party for apc, barely two weeks to presidential election

Sexy Picture Of Tonto Dikeh Appearing Unclad In A Bath Tub(Picture)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *