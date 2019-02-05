5 Reasons Why This Is The Worst Election In Nigeria In The Last 30 Years – Atiku

Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that the just concluded Presidential election that brought his main opponent, Muhammadu Buhari, into power is the worst election in Nigeria in the last 30 years.

Atiku who made this known while addressing journalists yesterday, February 27th, said he is not speaking as a PDP member but as a Nigerian.

He added that while this is his third decade in Nigeria’s struggle for Democracy, he has never seen a worst election as the one conducted last Saturday.

He cited the following as his reasons.

He said even the military government conducted a better election than the one conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on February 23, 2019.

He also alleged that there were a lot of irregularities in the election.

He equally said ”the fact is that when you calmly look at the numbers declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission as results of the February 23, 2019 elections, they do not add up.”

He further stated that ”It is further curious that the Peoples Democratic Party’s margin of victory in states outside the Southeast and South-south were extremely slim across board. That again is a statistical impossibility.”

He submitted by saying ”As this was occurring, we saw another statistical impossibility wherein voter turnout and numbers increased astronomically in Borno State by an almost miraculous 82% in the midst of increased insecurity.”

