Accepted, Even If He Said 1999. We love Him And February 16 We Will Vote Him – Nigerians Say As They Knock Fayose For Calling Out Buhari Over A Campaign Error

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, outburst following president Muhammadu Buhari’s mistake during the All Progressive Congress(APC) presidential rally in Ekiti has got Nigerians firing heavy shots at him instead of agreeing with him.

Buhari was quoted as saying ‘We are conscious of the promises we made when we came to government in 2005′ instead of 2015 and Fayose while reacting urged him to go home and rest instead of contesting in the forthcoming election.

Nigerians have however decided to stick with Buhari pointing out that they would rather give him their votes instead of allowing PDP back into Presidency.

Their reactions:

