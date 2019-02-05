Accepted, Even If He Said 1999. We love Him And February 16 We Will Vote Him – Nigerians Say As They Knock Fayose For Calling Out Buhari Over A Campaign Error

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, outburst following president Muhammadu Buhari’s mistake during the All Progressive Congress(APC) presidential rally in Ekiti has got Nigerians firing heavy shots at him instead of agreeing with him.

Buhari was quoted as saying ‘We are conscious of the promises we made when we came to government in 2005′ instead of 2015 and Fayose while reacting urged him to go home and rest instead of contesting in the forthcoming election.

Nigerians have however decided to stick with Buhari pointing out that they would rather give him their votes instead of allowing PDP back into Presidency.

Their reactions:

But he remembered to deliver a rail to Ogun and Ibadan. He remembered to pay the pension of Biafra police,NigerianAirways workers,Army,Navy,Police.PDP govt forgot about all these promises they made,but Buhari remember. As long as Buhari never forgets delivering,He’s the best. — Omasoro Ali Ovie (@ovieali) February 5, 2019

Accepted, even if he said 1999. We loved him and February 16 we will vote him — Tijjani Kyari Dangwamna (@TDangwamna) February 5, 2019

Even if he has to go home, then Osinbajo will take over from him rather than for pple like @atiku and you to rule this country — King Eniwealth 👑 💞 (@aarinola_eniola) February 5, 2019