Actress Tonto Dikeh Called Out By A Follower For Not Fulfilling Her Promise

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has been called out on social media by a certain Hassan Usman, a makeup artist and dancer.

According to the young man, Tonto made a promise to him which never fulfilled.

He wrote;

My dear idol @tontolet Tomorrow makes it exactly 1year you made a promise youve not fulfilled yet! This past 1 year has been the most traumatizing moments for me as I watched my supposed light at the end of the tunnel go dim! I was seeing and feeling my life taking a new and meaningful turn when your promise has been fulfilled, but it’s still yet to be! Kindly use your good mind that created @tontolet Foundation to reach out to the less privileged to see to fulfilling this promise of yours ! God bless you now and always!

