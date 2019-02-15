Adesua Etomi Pens Classy Message For Husband, Banky W, As She Drum Supports For Him, Ahead Of The Forthcoming Election

Nollywood actress, Adusa Etomi, has been a largely supportive figure for her husband, Banky w, as he seek election into the lower chambers of the Federal legislation (Eti Osa constituency) under Modern Democratic Party (MDP).
The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Friday 15th of February, to share with her fans that she is the only one that understands how the journey has been.
Well, we wish the duo success in the election scheduled for February 16th.
What she wrote:
View this post on Instagram
Nobody understands this journey you've been on more than I do. @bankywellington I saw you before you left the house before sunrise and when you returned home exhausted at the end of the day. Nobody saw how sad you were at the poverty you saw more than I did Nobody saw how your heart broke when people let you down Nobody saw how your spirits were lifted when the lord sent help when you least expected it Nobody knows how angry you are at a system that has let it's people down for far too long. Nobody saw you on the campaign trail like i did, hoping to make real impact You, my darling are pure, undiluted, unadulterated magic Nobody knows how much you let go of to fight for people you know deserve it Nobody has a heart like yours Nobody is more dedicated Nobody is more hardworking and I am so honoured to be on your team Whether we win or we win, I know this is the beginning Every vote you will have, you have earned. You have gone out and you have done the work. There is nothing more noble than that. We started this journey knowing that we had only God and it turns out that he was all we needed. We started this journey baby and now we're here. We did it. I am so proud of you. So proud. Please vote Olubankole Wellington for Federal House Of Representatives, Eti-Osa (MDP). Let's start here and build.