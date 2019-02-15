Adesua Etomi Pens Classy Message For Husband, Banky W, As She Drum Supports For Him, Ahead Of The Forthcoming Election

Nollywood actress, Adusa Etomi, has been a largely supportive figure for her husband, Banky w, as he seek election into the lower chambers of the Federal legislation (Eti Osa constituency) under Modern Democratic Party (MDP).

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Friday 15th of February, to share with her fans that she is the only one that understands how the journey has been.

Well, we wish the duo success in the election scheduled for February 16th.

What she wrote: