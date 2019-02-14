Adorable!!! See How Davido Surprised Chioma On Valentine’s Day

Valentine is here again- lovers have started showing love and affections to each other either by spoiling each other with expensive gifts or by springing lovely suprises on each other. Nigerian talented musician, David Adeleke, who is simply known and addressed as Davido decided to incorporate both as he shows love to his adorable partner, Chioma.

The ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ crooner while taking to his instagram page shared an amazing video of how he bought Chioma some lovely gift items and also surprised her with an instrumental band.

Video:

In his own word: