Entertainment, Trending

Adorable!!! See How Davido Surprised Chioma On Valentine’s Day

Valentine is here again- lovers have started showing love and affections to each other either by spoiling each other with expensive gifts or by springing lovely suprises on each other. Nigerian talented musician, David Adeleke, who is simply known and addressed as Davido decided to incorporate both as he shows love to his adorable partner, Chioma.

The ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ crooner while taking to his instagram page shared an amazing video of how he bought Chioma some lovely gift items and also surprised her with an instrumental band.

Video:

In his own word:

 

You may also like

It’s Valentine’s day!!! Vote Atiku/Obi if you love Nigeria – PDP

If you want yo be comfortable, work hard – Buhari to Nigerians

Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger flaunts nipples in see-through top

I don’t feel I deserve you – RMD pens sweet Valentine message for wife Jumobi

February 14 is just a number in the calendar

Valentine!!! This video of Dbanj surprising his wife, will leave you feeling very good

My only request from God this year – Duncan Mighty

Nigerians Come Hard On Buba Galadima For Criticising Buhari

D’banj And Tuface Celebrate Valentine With Their Wives(Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *