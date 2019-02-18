Afia Schwarzenegger’s Ex-boyfriend reveals how her mother lives in extreme poverty

Media girl Afia Schwarzenegger has found herself in the news again.

Afia, who just days ago advised Nigerians against voting Buhari ijn for a second term due to his sick state, has been revealed to not be one who takes care of her mother.

The comedienne’s ex boyfriend, Prince Darlington Williams, took to social media to share photos of the house Afia’s mother lives, insinuating that she lives in extreme poverty.

Prince posted photos of the uncompleted building the mother of the comedienne who is known for her lavish lifestyle in Ghana, lives. He captioned the photos;