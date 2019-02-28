Afraid to end up like Saraki, Tambuwal begs APC for forgiveness

Governor Aminu Tambuwal Sokoto state, has paid a visit to the All Progressives Congress, APC Leader in the state, Aliyu Wammakko – begging for forgiveness.
Tambuwal. Who dumped the ruling party, sometime in 2018 for a shot at the presidency under the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP but lost to Atiku, has now gone to beg.
The APC via their Twitter handle in Thursday, shared a photo of Tambuwal bending to greet Wammakko, as he allegedly begged to be forgiven – saying he was misled.
