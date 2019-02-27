Politics, Trending

African leaders hail Buhari on winning reelection bid

Many African presidents have hailed president Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the 2019 presidential election, which was held on Saturday, 23rd February, 2019.

The president of Ghana, Nana Akudo-Addo, Kenyan president, Uhuru Kenyatta, and the president of Zimbabwe, are the earliest to congratulate Buhari on winning his reelection bid.

Buhari had thrashed his strongest contender, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP with well over 4 million votes to retain his seat.

See their messages

 

 

