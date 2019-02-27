African leaders hail Buhari on winning reelection bid

Many African presidents have hailed president Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the 2019 presidential election, which was held on Saturday, 23rd February, 2019.

The president of Ghana, Nana Akudo-Addo, Kenyan president, Uhuru Kenyatta, and the president of Zimbabwe, are the earliest to congratulate Buhari on winning his reelection bid.

Buhari had thrashed his strongest contender, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP with well over 4 million votes to retain his seat.

See their messages

The Ghanaian people, their government and I extend warm congratulations to His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) on his re-election, for a second successive term, as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in the elections of Saturday 23rd February, 2019. pic.twitter.com/azLV2nhatq — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) February 27, 2019

Congratulations H.E. @MBuhari on your re-election for a second term as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Your victory is a clear demonstration of the trust and confidence the people of Nigeria have in your ability to lead the country to greater heights of progress — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) February 27, 2019