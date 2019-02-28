After Buhari’s victory, Obasanjo takes off(Video)

A video of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo running to catch a flight has emerged online.

The video which was shared by the All Progressives Congress, APC, saw the former president, with a group of people, at the airport walking hastily to catch a plane.

The ruling party mocked the ex president with the video, saying he was ‘running away’, after President Muhammadu Buhari won his reelection bid, and probably to escape being prosecuted for corruption.

However, Reno Omokri, says the video doesn’t mock the ex president, because it shows that Obasanjo, though far older, is more agile than the current president.

See tweet/video