Politics, Trending

After INEC postpones elections, Nigerians say they no longer want to live here but Canada

Nigerians definitely know how to make the best out of bad situation – and how they are reacting to the postponement of the February 16th, presidential election is one way.

The Electoral Commission had in the wee hours of Saturday, postponed the presidential election to next Saturday, 23rd February.

Following the postponement of the much anticipated election, Nigerians are now saying they no longer want to live in the country but want to relocate to Canada.

See hilarious replies

 

 

You may also like

Breaking!!! Buhari Departs Daura For Abuja After Postponement

Kate Henshaw, Rita Dominic blast INEC over polls postponement

Nollywood Actress, Omotola Jolade, Slam Parents And INEC After Pictures Of Corp Members Sleeping Outside Emerged Online

Here’s why postponement of 2015 election is different from this one – Omokri

2019 Elections: Is NYSC Really Worth It??? – See How Corp Members Were Left Stranded In The ‘Cold'(Photos)

February 16th: PDP Plotted postponed with INEC because of imminent defeat

#February16th: Nigerians ‘ roast’ INEC over postponement

What Nollywood Actress, Adesuwa Etomi, Said After INEC Postponed General Elections Is A Must Read

February 16th: PDP, Nigerians call for Mahmood Yakubu’s resignation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *