After INEC postpones elections, Nigerians say they no longer want to live here but Canada

Nigerians definitely know how to make the best out of bad situation – and how they are reacting to the postponement of the February 16th, presidential election is one way.

The Electoral Commission had in the wee hours of Saturday, postponed the presidential election to next Saturday, 23rd February.

Following the postponement of the much anticipated election, Nigerians are now saying they no longer want to live in the country but want to relocate to Canada.

See hilarious replies

All the car I’m washing for free in my father’s house. Let me go to Canada and be washing it for Canadian dollars. At all at all na him bad pass. It’s just ship I’m looking for now, I don pack. — PASTOR OLA OF CANADA 🇨🇦 (@Biisi96) February 16, 2019

I don't know if there's any sugar mummy that lives in US, Canada or any developed country and is need of Young fresh blood…

Please come get me, I want to get out of this dysfunctional country 😥😥😥😥..

Kindly RT my sugar mummy could be on your tl — Otunba Sweet Boy ™ (@_Dr90210) February 16, 2019

Abeg who has canada fairly used visa….#packingmybags — Fine_wine🍷 (@Uwanannie) February 16, 2019

Hey dear, @Canada please come and take me away from this hole. I promise to be a law abiding citizen and will not do anything to jeopardize this opportunity if granted. Yours sincerely — Mazi Olisaemeka C. ™ (@OlisaOsega) February 16, 2019

Do you have a childless uncle or aunty in Canada or any part of the UK? Who's ready for adoption? Please link us up. I'm 21 and up for adoption, available to travel plix. — kodak🌸 (@PetiteDami) February 16, 2019

Dear @Canada, Please i need a new country, i have a strong 2-1, i know how to use Microsoft office, i can work without supervision. I don't do drugs. My country postpone election at 3am when the nation was asleep. Please accept me as a citizen and i would uphold your values. — Igbo Wolf (@TheIgboWolf) February 16, 2019