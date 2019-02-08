Airtel Nigeria Named ‘Brand of the Year 2018’ by Leadership Newspaper

Leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has been named ‘Brand of the Year 2018’ by the Board of Editors of one of Nigeria’s foremost newspapers, Leadership Newspaper.

The well-respected editors, in a citation, said Airtel was deserving of the honour because it has demonstrated intense interest and commitment to supporting laudable causes through its Corporate Social Investment initiatives just as it has also produced some of the best advertisements and value offerings in the industry and the market.

“Leveraging on its award-wining Touching Lives programme, Adopt-a-School initiative and Employee Volunteer Scheme, Airtel has invested massively, within the past years, to assist many communities as well as uplift hundreds of underprivileged people across Nigeria.

“It’s various CSR initiatives have directly impacted thousands of people as well as millions of Nigerians indirectly.”

Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade and Chairman of Leadership Group, Sam Nda-Isaiah presented the award to Airtel Nigeria’s Regional Operations Director, North West Region, Muhammad Bashir and Erhumu Bayagbon, Head: Public Relations, Airtel Nigeria, at a colourful ceremony, which held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, today (7/2/19).

In his acceptance speech, Airtel Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Segun Ogunsanya who was represented by Muhammad Bashir, Regional Operations Director, North-West, expressed profound appreciation to the Board of Editors of Leadership Newspaper for creating an independent and highly credible platform to reward excellence.

“Airtel is pleased with this award, especially as it is coming from a well-respected and leading newspaper in Nigeria. Indeed, this recognition bears eloquent testimony to the dedication and hard work of all my colleagues and I must thank them for always choosing to go the extra mile.

“Most importantly, this award is for all our customers across the country. We are being recognized today because millions of telecoms consumers have not just chosen Airtel but have demonstrated strong loyalty to our brand.”

He further assured that Airtel will remain relentless in its passion to “creating amazing experiences and innovative value offerings for all our stakeholders. We are also committed to touching more lives and also building communities as well as uplifting underprivileged Nigerians.”

The Leadership Award and Conference is an annual event put in place by LEADERSHIP Group Limited to celebrate those it acknowledges as having distinguished themselves in the public and private sectors in the previous year. The theme of this year’s conference was ‘Multiparty Democracy, Stability and Peaceful Elections: Connecting The Dots’.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States (US), Justice Sylvanus Nsofor and statesman and seasoned administrator, Alhaji Ahmed Joda were among dignitaries, who attended the Conference and Awards.