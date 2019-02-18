Politics, Trending

Aisha Buhari “Name Calling” Her Husband – See What Nigerians Are Saying

First lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, today addressed her husband as General Muhammadu Buhari, a title he has reportedly dropped since 2015.

The name calling came following Buhari’s stand during the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) caucus meeting in Abuja today, 18th February, that those who snatch ballot box will pay dearly with their lives, asking the security operatives to be ruthless against electoral malpractices.

Trust Nigerians, they have been on social media reacting. While some are saying she ‘condemns’ the president’s stand other are of the opinion that she is proud of her husband being able to take a firm decision. What is your view???

What they are saying:

 

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

You may also like

#FreeBusForDemocracy: Former Aide To Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Said Their Would Be Free Transport For Electorates On Saturday – See Condition Needed To Be On The Bus

“Stop him and you stop United. Absolutely sensational tonight” – Fans Hail Paul Pogba After His Impressive Display Put Chelsea To The Sword

“Stupid Ass And Shameless Thing” – Upcoming Actress Troll Popular Actress, Jumoke Odetola.

#FreeBusForDemocracy: WOW!!! See What Former Aide To Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Told A Nigerian Who Requested For Money Instead

” What An Irresponsible President You Are” – Nigerians Say As They Fire Heavy Shots At Buhari Following His ‘Shoot On Sight’ Order

Was APC Right To Air Their Caucus Meeting On Live TV??? See What Nigerians Are Saying

Duncan Mighty Has Moved On From Election Postponement – See What He Wants

This Photo Of Four Of Your Favourite Former BB Naija Housemates Would Melt Your Heart

Shehu Sani faults Buhari’s ‘snatchers of ballot boxes to pay with their life’ statement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *