Aisha Buhari “Name Calling” Her Husband – See What Nigerians Are Saying

First lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, today addressed her husband as General Muhammadu Buhari, a title he has reportedly dropped since 2015.

The name calling came following Buhari’s stand during the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) caucus meeting in Abuja today, 18th February, that those who snatch ballot box will pay dearly with their lives, asking the security operatives to be ruthless against electoral malpractices.

Trust Nigerians, they have been on social media reacting. While some are saying she ‘condemns’ the president’s stand other are of the opinion that she is proud of her husband being able to take a firm decision. What is your view???

What they are saying:

This is the most sarcastic statement I have read in 2019. I will take @aishambuhari over @MBuhari when it comes to integrity… She sticks to her words. — Enugu Price (@MAZI_C_) February 18, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Thank you mummy, I’m so proud of you. This is president we all voted in 2015 and I’m glad he’s back. #SnatchatYourOwnRisk — Omasoro Ali Ovie (@ovieali) February 18, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Aisha Buhari, the wife of Muhamadu Buhari, just referred to him as GMB (A military dictator) suggesting that the Military era is the Next Level Buhari is taking Nigeria to. — Chuky Unadulterated (@ChukyUnfazed) February 18, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

No! More like this is her husband! The one before she claimed his government was hijacked — AKUSI™️ (@iam_kriely) February 18, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Thank you mummy, I’m so proud of you. This is president we all voted in 2015 and I’m glad he’s back. #SnatchatYourOwnRisk — Omasoro Ali Ovie (@ovieali) February 18, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js