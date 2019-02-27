Aisha Buhari Reacts To Husband’s Presidential Election Victory

First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, has taken to her Twitter handle to reacted to her husband’s victory at the just concluded Presidential election. Aisha accompanied her husband to pick up the certificate of Return presented by the election umpire, INEC, today.

Speaking via her Twitter handle, she said today is a day of great joy and also thanked God for making it possible to witness today.

What she said:

Today is a day of great joy and we thank the Almighty God for making it possible for us to witness this day. I accompanied my husband to receive the certificate of reelection presented by INEC, I continue to thank Nigerians for having faith in him.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/rRUv4RlF7P — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) February 27, 2019

