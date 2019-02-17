Akpororo owns a house now because he pays his tithe – Uche Maduagwu comes for Daddy Freeze

Uche Maduagwu in his usual fashion has slammed Daddy Freeze due to his refusal to pay tithes and his continuous preaching against paying it.

Using Akpororio, who at one time had an issue with Freeze due to the tithe topic, Uche slammed Freeze saying the comedian owns a house now and that is due to the fact that he pays his tithes.

Uche wrote;

According to Uche, Akpororo is now a house owner due to him paying his tithes.

Daddy Freeze has for a while being against the payment of tithes and has always used every opportunity presented to say this.

Read Uche’s post below;