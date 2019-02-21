Politics, Trending

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, Shows Off His Administration’s Achievement In Aviation

Akwa Ibom state governor, Emmanuel Udom, achieved a remarkable feat in aviation following the launch of ”Ibom” line by his administration yesterday. The airline kicked off operation yesterday with 3 aircraft to become the first state in Nigeria to have three aircraft for commercial purpose.

Emmanuel Udom while reacting via his Twitter handle shared that his state not only launched the new airline, they also achieved a remarkable feat in the construction of the second airport runway.

He said:

