BBNaija Alex turned 23 on February 15 and was treated to a fun day by friends and fans. The party also saw her being treated with a car as a birthday gift.

Not long after the car was presented to her, Alex got trolled by many who claimed she bought the car herself asked her fans to present it.

Stylist and close friend of Alex, Swanky Jerry has come out to defend the 2018 BBNaija housemate.

Read his posts below;