‘ALL NA THE SAME TIN’ – Yemi Alade says of PDP and APC

The 2019 general elections which began on Saturday with the Presidential and national assembly elections have seen the participation of Nigerians, famous or not, rich or not, educated or not – Unite on one cause, to vote a new set of leaders or retain old ones.

With more and more celebrities, actively involved in the process that ushers in these leaders -Singer Yemi Alade has dropped an encrypted message.

The ‘Johnny’ singer in a Twitter post on Sunday, just a day after the elections, and when Nigerians are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the final results from the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC – said both the broom and the umbrella are the same thing.

The broom is the symbol of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC while the Umbrella is the symbol of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Yemi Alade in her post, asked the people to shine their eyes – Just like her colleague, Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid had said just days to the elections via his Instagram story.

In her words: Mr broom oh how is Mr Umbrella …. Baby girl he is fine, but you know now ALL NA THE SAME TIN. My people shine your eyes.