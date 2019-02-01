All You Need to Know about the #IfYouLoveMe Dare Challenge

Another valentine season is upon us-that time of the year when people share love in different languages and with varying communication channels, gifts make their way around with ease and everyone gets swoon over by the generous display of affection.

TECNO, in its usual practice, is prepared to make this year’s edition of the TECNO Blue Valentine a truly remarkable and memorable one for fans and their loved one, who dare to participate in the #IfYouLoveMe Dare Challenge!

The challenge is basically about you daring your loved ones to do something daring for you. The person you dared now replies to the “dare” with a video fulfilling your request.

At the end of the Challenge, TECNO will sponsor 8 people to a Valentine experience of a lifetime which includes, a Dinner at 5 Start Hotel, Boat cruise, Beach Side Picnic and Valentine Kit. While 4 People online will be rewarded with the new Camon 11 Smartphone. The Challenge will take place from February 1st – 13th 2019.

So, if you are ready to join in the Fun and show your loved ones how much you care and love them, follow the laid down instruction below on how to participate.

How to participate online

Step 1.

On Facebook: Submit your entry as comment under the pinned post by daring and tagging your loved one to do something daring for you in this format: @Ojola #IfYouLoveMe, buy me a Camon 11 Pro for Valentine #TECNOBlueValentine

On Twitter: Submit your entry by replying the #IfYouLoveMe Challenge Tweet, daring and tagging your loved one to do something daring for you in this format: @Ojola #IfYouLoveMe buy me a Camon 11 Pro for Valentine. #TECNOBlueValentine,

On Instagram: Submit your entry under the #IFYouLoveMe Challenge post, daring and tagging your loved one to do something daring for you in this format: @Ojola #IfYouLoveMe, buy me a Camon 11 Pro for Valentine. #TECNOBlueValentine

Step 2.

For your entry to be valid on Facebook and Twitter, the person you dared must reply to your dare with a video fulfilling the dare using the hashtag #IfYouLoveMe #TECNOBlueValentine and must tag @tecnomobileNg but on Instagram the person you dare must reply by posting a video fulfilling the dare on his own page with the hashtag #IfYouLoveMe #TECNOBlueValentine and tag @tecnomobileng

The 2 MOST CREATIVE Dare and the responses with the Highest Number of Views (total across our social media pages) stand a chance to win a Special Getaway for 2 (2 couples i.e 4 people) with TECNO and 2 other Dare and responses with the Highest Number of Views (Total across our social media pages) will win Camon 11 for themselves and their loved ones..

How to Participate offline

Visit any TECNO Store nationwide, buy TECNO Camon 11 or 11 Pro win gift items and get a raffle ticket which qualifies you for the grand prize— a special Getaway for 2.

You can also win a movie ticket and lots of exciting gifts online when you walk into any of our Key Outlet or TECNO Exclusive Store, and participate in the TECNO Valentine Dare by picking a dare from the dare box, do the dare, post online with hashtag #IfYouLoveMe #TECNOBlueValentine and tag @tecnomobileNg.

2 lucky customers will win a special Getaway for 2 (2 couples i.e 4 people) via a Live Raffle Draw that will be streamed on our social media page on the 11th of February

Duration: The Competition runs from February 1st– 13th 2019.

For more details visit TECNO’s Facebook page @TECNOMobileNigeria, Twitter & Instagram: @tecnomobileng and the official forum TECNOSpot

