All You Need To Know About Tomorrow’s Elections – Kehinde Bankole

Ahead of the much awaited February 23rd Presidential and National Assembly elections, Nollywood actress, Kehinde Bankole, has decided to educate Nigerians.

The talented actress shared while taking to her Instagram page that one should not turn back after casting the Presidential vote as there is still the law makers elections also happening simultaneously.

She added that the Senate part is Red while the house of representatives cover the green part.

She wrote:

Dont just vote a president and turn arround tomorrow, Put focus on your law makers tomorrow too. Your senate- Red Cover and house of reps members- Green Cover, they play biggest roles in your policies and laws that affect our everyday lives. Tonight check a few names out, their reputation. start conversations. Vote performance not just focus on party. No law says you have to vote same party for the different candidates, pick your future. Let it dry well Roll up first then flatten and drop in box BE CAREFUL HOW YOU HANDLE CASH and phones at the polling centres ,so they dont think someone did vote buying with you. Ensure your ballot paper is signed, dated and stamped. Remember there are more YOUTH and Women involved in candidacy now, check them out tonight and encourage them tomorrow if you assesed them as performers. Cheers to the future

