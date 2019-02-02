Entertainment, Trending

‘Am Not As Rich As People Think’ – Actress Iyabo Ojo Says As She Show Interior Of Her Living Room In A New Picture (Pictures)

It is not a news anymore that Yoruba movie film actress, director, producer and staunch businesswoman,Alice Iyabo Ojo, simply known and addressed as Iyabo Ojo loves to show of her luxury living on social media at the slightest opportunity.

The pretty actress however revealed today after posting series of pictures that contrary to popular believe that she is rich, she is just comfortable and can afford the good things of life for her kids.

#lioness 💛💛🖤🖤 Even tho I work so hard I'm not rich in cash, dont be deceived!!! i am just comfortable & thats the fact…………but I'm rich in building up a great life for all my kids & loved ones around me……. I'm rich in christ jesus the author and finisher of my faith I'm @ peace with me I do me I Love me I'm going keep moving!!! I'm a success story …….. Believe in yourself & be contented with who u are 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 photo credit @fedel_x #gratefulsoul #selflove #selfconfidence #risktaker #leader #gratemother #iysexy #bosslady #b😎😎slady @officialadekemitaofeek thanks for my pretty top 😘😘😘😘😘 I love it @jboy_and_ashley_mum love my wig to pieces ore 😘😘😘😘 thanks

