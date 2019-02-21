Amaechi went into shock and was placed on drip all night when Buhari picked Osinbajo as running mate in 2019

Lawmaker representing Rivers south-east senatorial district, Magnus Abe has said that Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, had to be attended to, by a doctor, owing to a shock he suffered, when President Muhammadu Buhari named Yemi Osinbanjo as his running mate in 2014.

This was in reaction to claims that he took ill when Dakuku Peterside not he, emerged as the 2015 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers.

According to the lawmaker, he wouldn’t reacted to such shock, the way Ameachi would. He further revealed that a former Rivers governor, Peter Odili is Ameachi’s political godfather and that the transport minister, worked as the former governor’s aide.

“He (Amaechi) will remember that when Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was announced as Vice Presidential candidate of the APC, he went into shock and a Doctor had to be brought in to treat him,” Abe said.

“He was placed on a drip all night to stabilise him. That was why he assumed that I would have also required medication. We all react differently to shock… our political partnership started at the Rivers state house of assembly to which I sponsored myself but he was sponsored by Dr. Peter Odili. So I do not owe him the kind of loyalty that he owes Dr. Odili. How well he has discharged that loyalty in the face of power is between him, Dr. Odili and God.”

“Nigerians are aware that Mr. Amaechi has been calling me names for the past two years and in keeping with my personal values and upbringing, I have refrained from joining issues with him in the public domain,” Abe said.

“However, it has become imperative that I set the records straight on the issues raised by the minister so that Nigerians will know the truth.

“Let me again place on record that it was the same Amaechi who called the entire leadership of the Ogoni Nation to several meetings to promise the Ogoni people the same Governorship for the same reason.

“All spectrum of the Ogoni including the Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, MOSOP, KAGOTE, the Church Leaders Council, the Academia are all aware of the Minister’s commitment.

“Let me repeat once again that I was elected Minority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly by members of the minority caucus of the house. I was appointed Commissioner of Information by Dr. Peter Odili. Dr. Odili himself called me after my appointment and told me in the presence of two witnesses (then deputy Governor and SSG) that my appointment was one he made by himself out of conviction that I would do well and he was not influenced by anyone in giving me that appointment.

“I am glad Dr. Peter Odili is alive and he is in a better position than myself to discuss Mr. Amaechi’s loyalty.

“Yes, the Minister as Governor appointed me as SSG and supported me to go to the senate. I thank him for the privilege, but I did not lobby for the job. I served with total commitment and discharged my responsibilities faithfully and to the best of my ability.

“Most importantly, none of this was done on the precondition that I would not attempt to be governor. I really must appeal to the minister to take it easy. All is too transient in life to harbour so much pettiness and hatred.”