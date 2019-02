Senator Dino Melaye has been declared the winner of the Kogi West Senatorial District in Kogo after defeating his closest rival, Smart Adeyemi, of All Progressive Congress.

Melaye a Peoples Democratic Member(PDP) polled 85 395 votes while Smart Adeyemi of APC polled 66 901 votes.

The controversial senator was then spotted rendering his ”shaku shaku” dance step as he celebrated his victory.

Photos: