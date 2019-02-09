Ambode Who Could Not Deliver Lagos To Himself, Today Vowed That He Would Deliver Lagos To President Buhari’ – Former Aide To Former President Jonathan Says As He Fires Heavy Shots At Ambode

Former aide to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has fired heavy shots at Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode, over his vow to deliver Lagos to All Progressive Congress(APC) during the forthcoming presidential election.

Ambode who made the disclosure during the APC presidential campaign rally in Lagos today was denied a second term ticket by his party and didn’t deter him from declaring his support for the party. Loyalty isn’t it???

Well, his comment that he would deliver Lagos for Buhari during the presidential election has struck a wrong cord in Omokri as the highly outspoken orator has taken to his twitter handle to fire a heavy shot at him.

What he said: