Annie Idibia dispels marriage trouble rumours, gushes over her man

Despite speculations that the marriage between superstar musician, Innocent ‘Tubaba’ Idibia and Annie Idibia, it appears all is definitely well with the Idibia.

Tubaba, had invited undue interference into their his marriage, when he openly apologized to his wife over an undisclosed.

Annie, a Nollywood actresss may have put all rumours to rest, after she took to Instagram to gush about her husband.

She wrote via the platform on Valentine’s Day, that her husband is ‘incredibly not human, in an awesome way.’

Her words;

Rare Can’t Describe This Man… You Are Incredibly Not Human In An Awesome Way.. Thank You For Your Unconditional LOVE.

She said:

