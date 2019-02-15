Politics, Trending

‘Another 4 years of Saraki? No! Please reject it. He lacks the empathy to lead even Kwara central.’ – Nigerians Say As They Call To End Saraki’s Grip On Kwara State.

Ahead of the forthcoming coming election, Senate president and Peoples Democratic party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Kwara Central, Bukola Saraki, was at his constituency to solicit for votes – He is seeking to return back to the upper chamber of the federal legislation.

Saraki who was a former Governor of the state, Kwara, during the political rally promised to make the youths the core of his cabinet if elected to return back to Senate.

Nigerian are however of the view that they have had enough of him having been in power since 2007.

Their reactions:

