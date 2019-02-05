‘Another Valentine And Single’ – Toke Makinwa Reveals What To Do

Popular On Air Personality, Toke Makinwa, has never made it hidden her desire to give love another trial after her crashed marriage with fitness expert, Maje Aida and it seems love is now at the centre stage of her wants right now.

The pretty author who recently said she was done with dark and chocolate guys took to her twitter handle to share with her fans how to treat themselves right if they are ‘single’ during the valentine which is just a few days from now.

What she said:

https://twitter.com/tokstarr/status/1092697519354716160