‘Any Body That Want To Vote For Buhari. You Will Misplace Your Voters Card Before The Election In Jesus Name’ – Atiku’s Supporters Say As They Attack Buhari On Social Media

With the 2019 presidential election just 9 days from now, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, supporters have resorted to social media front to solicit votes by launching series of attacks on the incumbent president and All Progressive Congress candidate, Muhammadu Buhari.

They have been trending an hash tag ‘Febuhari 16’ on twitter which is in tandem with the election date – just that they have been using it to drag Buhari.

Their reactions:

https://twitter.com/stan_lee064/status/1093447763466039296

I would have voted Buhari on and on again if he had shown coherence and is aware of what is happening around him. How can someone not able to recognize his own writing.Atiku is not a saint but between bad and very bad, I will choose bad vote Atiku##FeBuhari16 — Abiakam W.A (@Officialad5) February 7, 2019

#FeBuhari16 Any body that want to vote for Buhari. You will misplace your voters card before the election in Jesus Name — Mouthfilled (@gbidigbidi) February 7, 2019