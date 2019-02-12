Any Lady That Does Not Have Financial Security Should Not Go Into Marriage – Ali Baba

Legendary and pioneer of humor merchant in Nigeria,Atunyota Alleluya Akporobomerere, who is officially known as Ali Baba , has come out to say that Ladies should first get financial security before going into marriage.

The 53 year comedian added that the era of depending financially on a man is long over.

He further added that men who want a financially dependent woman are either of high authority or economic position of affluence and that such men are mostly scared of competition.

His advice: