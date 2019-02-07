Anyone who says Buhari/Osinbajo haven’t done well, don’t live in this world – Osinbajo’s mother

Olubisi Osinbajo, mother of Nigeria’s vice president Yemi Osinbajo, has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has done very well, and should be voted back into office.

Mrs Osinbajo said this on Thursday, during Osinbajo’s house-to-house campaign in the Somolu, Lagos state – where he also visited her house.

The VP’s mother, who expressed praises to God for saving her son in last Saturday’s helicopter crash in Kogi state, said the present government has done more than what previous governments did in the last 16years.

In her words:

“They have tried. If anybody says they have not done anything, then you can say that man or woman is not in this world, such is in another world because they have tried.”

“What they (Buhari/Osinbajo) did in three years, people couldn’t do it for 16 years. We are praising God and we shall praise God after the elections.

“I am overwhelmed with this visit and I must thank God for everything that He is doing in my life. Do you know that on Thursday I was busy thanking God and praising God. I didn’t know what was going to happen on Saturday.

“I have been praising God and I told my people I wanted to praise God on that Thursday until the evening of that day not knowing that something would happen on Saturday.

“That gift was given to me by Jesus Christ that I should be praising Him and that I will never be sorrowful. That was what God told me.”