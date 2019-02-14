APC already concluded plans to postpone presidential election – Fayose

Former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has alleged that the stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress,APC plans to postpone the February 16th presidential election.

According to Fayose, who spoke via Twitter, very late on Wednesday night, the the APC leadership plan to use the inferno at the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Anambra, Plateau and Abia state as their excuse.

Fayose also alleged that security challenges in some Nigerian States, will also be used as an excuse to postpone the much anticipated election to second week of March.

He wrote via Twitter thus;

Leadership of APC now in crucial meeting. They are considering postponement of Saturday’s elections till 2nd week of March, using burning of INEC offices in Anambra, Abia & Plateau States as well as insecurity in some States as reasons.