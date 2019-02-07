Politics, Trending

APC Dare PDP To Show Nigerians Pictures From Their Katsina Rally

The presidential election is just 9 days away from now and it is not abnormal for camps of each candidates to start trading words. Incumbent President and Presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress(APC) was at Katsina today where his rally was greeted by a teeming crowd.

It is in light of this that Buhari’s media aide, Bashir Ahmad, took to his twitter handle to challenge the Peoples Democratic Party’s spokesman and media aide, Gimba Kakanda, to show pictures from their own rally which took place at Katsina today.

What he said:

You may also like

“Falz Is Silent.” “Falz Should Come & Talk About Rape.” – Nigerians Roast Drag Falz Into Rape Case

#PMBInTaraba#’I Can’t Believe What Am seen.. Are These People All Human Being’ – Nigerians Reacts To The Teeming Crowd That Greeted Buhari’s Rally

At least 3 die in Buhari’s Taraba rally

See The Crowd At katsina PDD rally. Isn’t katsina Buharis State ?? This Upcoming Election Is Going To Be Tough. – Nigerians React

‘Linda Ikeji Is Just A Hypocritical Feminist’ – Nigerians Roast Linda Ikeji For Pulling Down A Rape Case She Reported On Her Site

2019: Avoid anything that could lead to crises – Jonathan begs politicians

Police arrest suspects who inserted fresh pepper in woman’s vag*na in viral video

Disclose everything about campaign accounts, or we may drag you to court – Acpn to Ezekwesili

Tiwa Savage And Wizkid Serve Another ‘Stew’ As They Were Caught All Loved Up At A Mall (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *