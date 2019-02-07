APC Dare PDP To Show Nigerians Pictures From Their Katsina Rally

The presidential election is just 9 days away from now and it is not abnormal for camps of each candidates to start trading words. Incumbent President and Presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress(APC) was at Katsina today where his rally was greeted by a teeming crowd.

It is in light of this that Buhari’s media aide, Bashir Ahmad, took to his twitter handle to challenge the Peoples Democratic Party’s spokesman and media aide, Gimba Kakanda, to show pictures from their own rally which took place at Katsina today.

What he said: