APC supporters mock Davido and Saraki over ‘failed concert’

Nigerian singer Davido real name Davido Adeleke and Senate president Bukola Saraki have endure social media trolls after a mini concert failed to attract people.

The singer, a staunch supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP was with the senate president in Ilorin, Kwara state on Valentines Day to preach the #DefendYouVote message to Kwarans.

However, supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC have taken to Twitter to mock both the senate president and the singer over what they termed a failed concert.

See tweets

If Davido showed up in my street, I assure you that we would definitely have more persons in attendance than this. A few hours to the massive manifestation of the #OTOGE movement. https://t.co/zz2wfmCghy — Odogwu Mobi 😎 (@mobiuwakwe) February 15, 2019

Mesujamba got Otoge in Kwara even with @iam_Davido the good people of Kwara gave @bukolasaraki “oro gobi” See scanty crowd! Your time is up! It is all over! Nigeria! Sai @MBuhari #NextLevel #NigeriaDecides2019 #NigeriaDecides pic.twitter.com/hzgk6wUkGd — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) February 14, 2019

Davido’s performance refuses to pull crowd for @bukolasaraki in Kwara State. Lol they think Music is the solution to O”TOGE..🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zEs0J53ih7 — Jubril of Sudan till 2023 (@ijaola_ibrahim) February 15, 2019

Massive turnout for Davido in illorin at the Saraki sponsored youth concert yesterday. Learnt people refused to share a up because of the fear of PVC cloning in Kwara 😂 pic.twitter.com/waeCWKRQ7S — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) February 15, 2019

See video