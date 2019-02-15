Politics, Trending

APC supporters mock Davido and Saraki over ‘failed concert’

Nigerian singer Davido real name Davido Adeleke and Senate president Bukola Saraki have endure social media trolls after a mini concert failed to attract people.

The singer, a staunch supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP was with the senate president in Ilorin, Kwara state on Valentines Day to preach the #DefendYouVote message to Kwarans.

However, supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC have taken to Twitter to mock both the senate president and the singer over what they termed a failed concert.

