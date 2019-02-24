Entertainment

Appreciate the local stations first – Uche Maduagwu drags Georgina Onuoha

A couple of hours ago, actress Georgina Onuoha had called CNN out asking why they refused to cover the election in Nigeria.

This post has however gotten the attention of actor Uche Maduagwu who has blasted the actress for not first appreciating the local stations in  Nigeria.

He wrote;

@georginaonuoha Stop being ungrateful, instead of appreciating our local Tv stations, you’re BUSY criticizing @cnn for not covering our elections…🌎🌎 Honestly, you need to APOLOGIZE to all the Television stations in Nigeria who worked tirelessly all day and night just to cover the election in Naija,🚗 one would have expected a so called “celebrity” like you to encourage them and not opening your MOUTH to criticize @cnnafrica for not covering the Nigerian election,😁 is @cnnbased in Nigeria?✈ Or are you saying other reputable Tv stations like @channelstelevision @[email protected] just to mention but a few are not doing their BEST?🚐 My dear, our Television stations and blogs have done a fantastic JOB in their reportage.✏ @georginaonuoha Wait, is it only when @cnnpolitics carry a news about our own election that the world will listen?🎬 Why can’t we be PROUD and supportive of our own Nigerian NEWS content?🙈

You may also like

Banky W sends a message to Nigerians

Tonto Dikeh drags troll who called her a wictch

Your end is near – Nkechi Blessing drags Instablog in new post

Did Toyin Aimakhu just confirm she is engaged?

See photos from the wedding of actress Maryam Charles and Mohammed Adebola Sulyman

Yemi Alade and DJ Cuppy working on different projects, Nigerians react

May God heal your laziness – Seyi Law slams troll

Election no be war! – Omoni Oboli reacts to stories of violence across the country

He hates when I act sexy – Tonto Dikeh and son King step out in style

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *