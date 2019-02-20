Army dissociates self from viral photo, commences full investigation

The Nigeria army has reacted to a trending photo, in which four(4) armed ‘soldiers ‘ in military uniform, struck the 4 + 4 pose.

The 4+4 pose is synonymous with President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection campaign symbol. The army, is suppose to be non-partisan, hence the reason the photo is a serious cause of worry for everyone, with the presidential election only a few days away.

In a statement signed by Col Sagir Musa, army spokesperson on Wednesday might, the army dissociated itself from the picture, while stating that full investigation has commenced to ascertain the authenticity of source and soldiers.

See full statement below

The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to a picture of four armed men dressed in what looks like military camouflage in a 4 x 4 finger sign supposedly connoting a campaign symbol of a political party which is against the rules and regulations of the NA.

The NA wishes to dissociate itself from the picture even as it has commenced immediate investigation with the view to ascertain the source and authenticity of the pictures and the “soldiers’ involved. If the outcome of the investigation comfirm this to be true, appropriate sanctions would be provided. NA of today under the command of Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai do not condone or encourage indiscipline and any form of professional misconduct.

On many occasions, the Chief of Army Staff has made it strongly clear that Army personnel will remain neutral, totally apolitical and will not compromise its constitutional roles under any guise.