‘Arsenal Are Worse Under Emery Than They Were Under Wenger. There’s No Doubt About That.’ – Fans Say As They Troll Arsenal Coach, Unai Emery, Following Defeat To Mancity

Arsenal passed up the chance to move back into fourth position on the league table after being humbled by Manchester city 3-1 at the Ethiad stadium in the premier league late kick off yesterday.

The Gunners now sit in sixth position with Manchester United ahead of them on the league standing.

Their fans are unhappy with the team’s display yesterday and have been on social media calling out their new coacj, Unai Emery.

Their reactions;

This is quite a damning performance from Emery in the press conference. He says his players knew they were worse than City and recognised their opponent's superiority — James Benge (@jamesbenge) February 3, 2019

Arsenal need to sack Emery ASAP. Managers need time to build their squad, but he’s going to take Arsenal down a path they don’t want to go. If they allow him to invest this summer it’s going to be harder to undo. — ChrissyG11 (@MU_ChrisG11) February 3, 2019

Another Emery disaster imo. Zero creativity on the field, but plays two strikers

Starts Iwobi despite poor form

Starts Licht despite having to sub him on 60 vs Cardiff

Doesn't react to lack of creativity until we're two behind Manager isn't good enough, this gets no better — Le Grove (@LeGrove) February 3, 2019