Arsenal Back To Winning Ways But It Wasn’t Enough To Get Them Close To Top 4 After Match Day 25

Arsenal got back to winning ways by beating Huddersfield 2-1 in the domestic league fixture corresponding to match day 25 today. The victory saw them put their disappointing 3-1 loss to defending champions, Manchester City, behind them.

Despite emerging victorious, they still conceded 4th position on the league standing to Manchester United who now have 51 points compared to their (50 points).

Should Chelsea beat or get a draw again Manchester City tomorrow, then Manchester United would drop to fifth at the end of match day 25 tomorrow.