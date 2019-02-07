At least 3 die in Buhari’s Taraba rally

President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC held their campaign rally in Taraba state on Thursday, were at least 3 persons died from stampede.

The death of supporters at the rally held at the Jolly Nyame Stadium in the state was confirmed by the presidency.

According to the presidency, in a statement by Garba Shehu, Buhari’s senior special assistant in media and publicity, overcrowding was responsible for the deaths.

Read full statement below

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed profound sadness over of loss of lives at the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Campaign Rally in Jalingo, Taraba State on Thursday.

Reacting to reports of the tragic death of some APC supporters due to the overwhelming crowd at the Jolly Nyame Stadium, the President said:

“I always feel very sad and distressed when ordinary Nigerians who love me and our party because of what we stand for and have done, make personal sacrifices by taking the pains to show their support, end their lives tragically.”

While appreciating the massive support he is receiving all over the country, President Buhari calls for restraint on the part of his supporters to avoid such tragic incidences, and improved crowd management at rally grounds.

“I want them to stay alive and witness the dividends of purposeful governance that the APC administration will unfold when they renew our mandate,” he said.

Commiserating with the families of the victims and the APC family, the President prays Almighty God to grant peace to the souls of the departed and speedy recovery to the injured.