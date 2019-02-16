At least you should have given a few days notice – Okonjo-Iweala says she shares photos of herself at her polling unit

A former minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has also reacted to the postponed elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The former minister of Finance shared a photo of herself with some young chap at the polling unit were she would have casted her vote, had the elections held.

Speaking via Twitter, hours after the elections were shockingly postponed, Mrs Okonjo-Iweala said that INEC could have given a few days notice, instead of the abrupt postponement.

In her words:

At the Umuda Isingwu village Community Primary School polling station contemplating the last minute postponement of Nigeria’s presidential and legislative elections, children have taken back their primary school for early morning soccer.

To put it mildly, there could have been a few days’ notice of postponement to enable people to plan and avoid wasted travel costs! Not easy for the pockets of ordinary Nigerians!