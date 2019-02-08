Atiku Discloses His Priorities For Benue State

Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was at Benue state today to solicit for votes ahead of the forthcoming presidential election scheduled for nextweek Saturday.

The former Vice President who was clad in the traditional attire of Benue(Tiv, Idoma &Igede) met with the leaders of the Hausa community in the state after meeting with Benue residents.

The meeting was perceived as a peace move between the Hausa community and the indigene of the state owing to the volatile nature of the state.

Atiku at the end of meeting revealed that his priority for the state is job and security of lives and properties.

What he said: