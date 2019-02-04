Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

‘Atiku not a Nigerian’ – Reactions trail Nnamdi Kanu’s latest revelation

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has revealed that presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar is not a Nigerian but a Cameroonian.

This allegation was made by the Biafran ‘supreme leader’ on Saturday during his ‘special’ live broadcast from London, UK.

The IPOB leader who insists on a boycott of the presidential election and a referendum, for Biafra said Atiku only became Nigerian via a referendum – a privilege which should also be extended to him as a ‘Biafran’.

“Time and again, boycott, historically has proven to be a necessary tool of both active and passive resistance,” he said.

“I need not mention other nations, which in the recent past, had applied boycott as a means to expressing and achieving their demands for freedom.

“Nigeria’s experience with election boycott in 1964 tells the same story but they have banned history and thus won’t teach you that in schools. They won’t tell you that Chief Obafemi Awolowo used boycott of elections to achieve his goal in the west.

“They also won’t tell you that it’s referendum (called a plebiscite in this case) that brought about the creation of an autonomous mid-west region of Nigeria in 1963, and before then – the unification of the former Sarduana province of Cameroon (where Atiku came from) with Nigeria, and part of southeastern Nigeria joined Cameroon.

“All through a referendum, and heavens did not fall. It was that referendum in the north-east that enabled Atiku Abubakar to become a Nigerian, otherwise he would be a Cameroonian today.

“Why is it that the same process that made it possible for Atiku to become a Nigerian instead of a Cameroonian cannot be extended to me as a Biafran?”

“Do you know that Atiku Abubakar is from Cameroon? His area of Adamawa was in Cameroon.

Nigerians especially supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari have mocked supporters of Atiku and the PDP for Kanu’s revelation. Commenting via twitter, they urged the PDP to charge of the ‘monster they created.

