Atiku working hand in glove with people within INEC to rig – Oshiomhole

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole alleged on Tuesday that Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is seriously working with the ICT unit of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to elections.

The former Edo state governor said this at a press conference in Abuja today, in reaction to allegations by Atiku that APC imported telephone-like devices from China to tamper with card readers.

“The implication of this is that assuming without conceding that this allegation is true, it means Atiku is working hand-in-hand with the ICT unit in INEC to know the kind of machines that are deployed to where, Oshiomhole said.

Speaking further, he notes that “We recognise that INEC is independent. I am not able to determine the type of card readers that it will deploy. I am not in the position to identify where they were imported from. But If Atiku has all of these details, it shows that Atiku is working hand in glove with people within INEC as to know where machines are imported from.”

Oshiomhole further accused Atiku, a former vice president of Nigeria, of wanting to be president by all means and as such would implore anything. However, Atiku can continue to hope that he’ll one day be president, as that’s the much he’d ever get, Oshiomhole added.

As for Buhari’s snatch ballot boxes and be ruthlessly dealt with statement, Oshiomhole says it just right – Adding that Atiku would only object to it, because thuggery may have been their only plan to win.