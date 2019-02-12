AtikuInLagos#: Atiku Shares The Five Key Areas In Which The Present Administration Has Failed That He Would Work On If Elected Into Power

Former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku, with his campaign team are currently in Lagos in a bid to woo Lagosians ahead of the forthcoming Presidential election scheduled for Saturday 16th of February.
Atiku revealed during the campaign rally that he would get Nigeria working again if elected into power. He went further by highlighting the five areas in which the present administration has failed Nigerians – He promised to work on these areas if elected into power.
In his own word:
-
“I promised Nigerians that I am going to restructure this country and I am going to do it.
-
“I promised Nigerians that I am going to create jobs. I have already been creating jobs and I will create jobs for you.
-
“APC said they are going to create jobs but they have been losing jobs and we have the largest amount of unemployment in the history of our country.
-
“These are not people you can trust. APC said they are going to secure this country… when they came, we had insecurity in only the northeast, today, we have insecurity in the northwest and north central, they have failed again.
-
“They said they were going to revive our economy, today, we are the headquarters of poverty in the world. I promise you we are going to reverse all this.