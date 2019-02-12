AtikuInLagos#: Atiku Shares The Five Key Areas In Which The Present Administration Has Failed That He Would Work On If Elected Into Power

Former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku, with his campaign team are currently in Lagos in a bid to woo Lagosians ahead of the forthcoming Presidential election scheduled for Saturday 16th of February.

Atiku revealed during the campaign rally that he would get Nigeria working again if elected into power. He went further by highlighting the five areas in which the present administration has failed Nigerians – He promised to work on these areas if elected into power.

In his own word: