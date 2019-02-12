AtikuInLagos#: Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Shows Off The Huge Crowd That Besieged Their Campaign Rally Says Victory Is Theirs(Photos)

Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) presidential campaign train tagged ‘LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain’ hit lagos today as a part of their campaign strategies aimed at wooing electorates ahead of the forthcoming presidential election. Despite today being work day(Tuesday), the campaign rally witness a huge turn out of crowd.

Senate President Bukola Saraki who is also a PDP party chieftain while taking to his twitter handle show off the huge crowd that was at their presidential campaign rally today before going on to thank Lagosians for their supports.

Photos:

What he said:

With 4 days left until #NigeriaDecides, today being a working day, the ever lively people of Lagos State defied all odds by coming out in mammoth numbers to show their support for @Atiku Abubakar, @PeterObi and @OfficialPDPNig’s plan for a #BetterNigeria. #AtikuInLagos pic.twitter.com/ig60M4p83m — Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) February 12, 2019

