Audio: It’s “practically impossible” for former VP to win presidential election unless he rigs – Atiku’s spokesperson

Spokesman of the Atiku Campaign Organisation, Segun Sowunmi, has said it will be “practically impossible” for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar to win the February 16th election, if they do not do serious campaign.

This was stated in a leaked audio, which shared via Twitter by the spokesperson of the Buhari Campaign Organization, Festus Keyamo, on Tuesday.

According to Keyamo, the conversation took place earlier in February, even though one can not immediately tell if this is true or not.

Sowunmi in the leaked audio said that: “Except for rigging, it’s practically impossible for Atiku to make the number again. Therefore, we are now back on campaign. We cannot abandon our campaign.”

Reacting to the leaked audio, the Buhari campaign organization spokesperson tweeted thus:

“It’s all over!!! Segun Sowunmi, Atiku’s spokesperson, in a leaked audio early February, throws in the towel. I expected this long ago, but it’s better late than never.”

See tweet and listen to audio below