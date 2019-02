Former BB Naija house mate, Alexandra Amuche Sandra, simply known and addressed as unusual Alex, had a wonderful 23rd birthday celebration today, February 15th.

The multi talented 23 year old model was gifted a car by her teeming fans during her birthday bash at Grandeux lounge today. According to the now trending video, the birthday girl who was blindfolded was unaware of the surprise gift waiting until her blindfold was removed and she couldn’t believe it.

Video: