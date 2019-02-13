Awwww! Checkout this adorable photo of Davido and his daughter Imade

Nigerian singer Davido has gotten many in their feelings with a recent photo of him and first child Imade.

The proud daddy who welcomed Imade with his ex Sophie Momodu, shared the photo on his IG page with the caption; ”Guess who came to wake daddy up today ??? 👨‍👧”

The singer who has two kids from two different women in an interview with Guardian Life spoke about his kids saying;

”All those people out there saying I have too many babies, do you know how many babies they have killed? At least I can confidently say I have never told any girl to have an abortion. I am not saying having a baby without marriage is good, but to me babies are blessings.”