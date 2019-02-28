Entertainment, Trending

Awwww!!! See Why Omoni Oboli Slept In Her Car Over The Night

Power Holding Company Of Nigeria(PHCN) as we all know is synonymous with disappointment and they have just shown our delectable Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, their true colour by not restoring light to her house.

One would have imagine that she would have a generator set at least but as we all know how machinery behaves – her generator just packed up.

Omoni has to this end said that the heat in her house is too much and she is about to go spend the night in her car.

She wrote:

