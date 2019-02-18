Entertainment, Uncategorized

Baba God you too get level! Akpororo says as he shares photo of his new mansion

It doesn’t matter where you come from, if you identify the best opportunities, and make good use of them, you’re definitely going to succeed – and of course by working hard and smart with a touch of creativity.

That’s exactly the case of Nigerian stand up Comedian cum singer, Akporo, real name Jephthah Bowoto, who is now basking in the gains of his labour.

The comedian, who recently bought a mansion has now shared the photo of his latest acquisition on Instagram.

He captioned the photo: From Okoko to Amen estate Lagos, Baba God you too get level. Oh lord, my family and I .we are forever grateful. Where would I have been without you

 

