Babachir’s EFCC Detention: ‘A Plot To Get Votes Or A Call In The Right Direction? – See What Nigerians Are Saying

Former Secretary General of the Federation (SGF) and a close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Babachir Lawal,has been ordered to be kept in EFCC custody, pending the ruling of the court on his bail, according to an Abuja high court.

Babachir is facing a 10 count charge bordering on money laundering and fraudulent diversion of cash.

However, Nigerians are unpleased despite the prosecution. They are of the of opinion that while did it take them so long.

They further added that it is only a plot to solicit for votes ahead of the forthcoming election.

Their reactions;

Movie shot at night…too little too late — John Obasi (@johnObasi7) February 12, 2019

It is too late to cry wen the head is off Atiku will probe PMB’s govt not this save face they are doing just to get vote — Eugene lee jnr (@Eugene_okes) February 12, 2019

Na script oo — Nwachukwu Emeka.🇳🇬 (@__Emeka) February 12, 2019

If they like let them take him to Guantanamo, we don’t care anymore. — Lakul (@lakul5887) February 12, 2019

