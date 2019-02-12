Politics, Trending

Babachir’s EFCC Detention: ‘A Plot To Get Votes Or A Call In The Right Direction? – See What Nigerians Are Saying

Former Secretary General of the Federation (SGF) and a close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Babachir Lawal,has been ordered to be kept in EFCC custody, pending the ruling of the court on his bail, according to an Abuja high court.

Babachir is facing a 10 count charge bordering on money laundering and fraudulent diversion of cash.

However, Nigerians are unpleased despite the prosecution. They are of the of opinion that while did it take them so long.

They further added that it is only a plot to solicit for votes ahead of the forthcoming election.

Their reactions;

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

You may also like

Nollywood actress Joke Silva bereaved, loses younger sister to breast cancer

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th February

3 Days To Election: Tinubu Spotted With PDP Members(Photos)

This photo of Davido and his Daughter, will make you want to have one right now

14 persons die at Buhari’s PH rally? (Graphic Video)

Stop burning INEC offices in PDP states – Omokri warns Buhari

SOCIAL MEDIA WEEK WITH TECNO: THE MOBILE PHOTOGRAPHY EXPERIENCE

Ready to vote on Saturday? Well INEC wants you to know this

Manutd 0 PSG 2: Red Devil’s New Coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Sets Unwanted Record With First Loss As A Manchester United Coach

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *